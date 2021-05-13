DeSantis signs bill to make alcohol-to-go permanent

Florida restaurants will be able to sell cocktails with delivery and takeout food orders even after the coronavirus pandemic ends under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

DeSantis lifted restrictions on alcohol-to-go early in the pandemic as a way to help restaurants when they were temporarily ordered to not seat customers. Later capacity restrictions were put in place before all restrictions were lifted.

But alcohol-to-go continues under an emergency order DeSantis signed and the idea proved popular with customers.

“It worked well, people liked it, there was a good response, so we said this should be something that we just make permanent,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis held a bill signing ceremony at an Ormond Beach restaurant. He said there were a number of examples of restaurants being able to survive the pandemic because of to-go alcohol sales.

Author: The Associated Press

