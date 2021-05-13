HCSO: Man arrested in Brown Sugar Festival shooting tried to buy surveillance footage

A man accused of attempting to destroy evidence in a shooting at the Brown Sugar Festival in Clewiston that killed a Lee County woman was trying to buy surveillance footage that may have captured the shooting.

The May 1 shooting injured four others and killed 20-year-old Evereonna Sankey with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to an arrest report for Larance De’Angelo Humphrey.

Humphrey, of Tallahassee, was arrested after he attempted to buy surveillance footage at the Harlem Food Mart, at 1137 Harlem Academy Avenue, the arrest report states.

The food mart had surveillance cameras pointed in the direction of the shooting.

A clerk at the store told deputies that Humphrey, known as “LA”, attempted to buy the footage.

“‘LA’ stated that he wanted to buy it to prevent his ‘homeboy’ who did the shooting from being identified and prevent the police from capturing evidence as to who did the shooting. ‘LA’ also stated he knew the person and he didn’t want them to go to jail,” the arrest report states.

Humphrey was arrested on a warrant May 5.

His charges include accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and destruction of evidence. He remains in the Hendry County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

