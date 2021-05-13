1 dead in crash on Flaghole Rd in Hendry County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash off US-27 in Hendry County Thursday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are on Flaghole Road near US-27, where one person is confirmed to have died in a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The crash is west of Clewiston.

According to Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Flaghole Rd remains shut down at US-27, with the road closure expected to last at least another 2 hours as of 8:43 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or seek an alternate route if possible.

Writer: WINK News

