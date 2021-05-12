Sheriff’s office says inmate left work detail with getaway driver

Tuesday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office apprehended an inmate after he escaped his work detail, and deputies also arrested a woman who is accused of aiding in his escape.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, Westley Devon Shaw, 36, is back behind bars after trying to leave his work assignment, and Latasha Michelle Stillman, 36, was arrested after investigators say she helped him.

Shaw was on a work detail in the area of State Road 29 and Oil Well Road near the former Hendry Correctional facility when he got away. The information indicated that some inmates were leaving the site without permission and may be involved in illegal narcotics.

“You have to be aware,” Emerson Rachadel said. “You have to be careful with that kind of job. You have to have good security, so they can’t leave, and they can’t escape.”

Rachadel drives that road often on his way from work.

“In this area, it’s easy to hide,” Rachadel said. “They know what they were doing.”

Detectives were tipped off about inmates leaving the work site without permission and could be involved with drugs.

Then, investigators noticed Stillman drive into the work site alone and leave with a passenger.

“I understand, they want the inmates to do something, obviously,” Rachadel said. “They’re good for them, and it’s good for the community, and it’s good for the inmates, but they have to have a better plan.”

The escape car made it 4 miles before Collier County deputies pulled Stillman over. They say, at first, Shaw gave deputies a fake name, but after questioning Shaw about his muddy work boots, they discovered his prison uniform in the car.

Detectives also found 19.1 grams of marijuana in the car with Shaw and Stillman.

Shaw faces charges for escape from prison, being a fugitive from justice, giving false information to law enforcement and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Stillman also faces felony charges.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

