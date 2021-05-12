Park project in Golden Gate Estates on hold due to nationwide supply shortages

A much-anticipated community recreational center will not be done by the summer as planned.

Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park’s project completion in Golden Gate Estates has been delayed by the nationwide construction supply shortage.

When it does open to the public, it will include a playground, community center, swimming pools and athletic fields.

Jessica Tarapeilla’s kids love soccer, basketball and swinging at the playground.

So they look forward to the new park, especially since it’s being built in Golden Gate Estates, which is not far from the family’s home.

“It’s going to be a bigger place to go with the kids,” Tarapeilla said. “It’s going to be close to me with this area.”

Caitlin Schrader is also always looking for new things to do with her 1-year-old daughter.

“I’m looking forward to it, so I don’t have to drive too far,” Schrader said.

But Schrader and her daughter will have to wait as a pandemic-caused, industry-wide construction supply shortage means the park won’t be finished until fall.

“That’s a bummer because you’re telling us that we can take our kids there and have them you know worn out faster but now the fact that we have to drive still far,” Schrader said.

Senior project manager Dave Closas, the senior project manager, has dealt with the shortage for months.

“It’s a little bit frustrating,” Closas said. “I can’t control the material sourcing in the industry. We are going to have to work around that.”

Closas’ crews got the concrete blocks they needed three months late.

Buildings at the park are roofless because roofing trusses are also in short supply.

The shortage is affecting nearly all county projects, including the Clam Pass Park boardwalk and repairs on the Barefoot Beach pavilions.

Closas is among project managers who are also competing with private companies for materials.

“The project team is working hard, and you know, we feel the pressure of the residents,” Closas said.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

