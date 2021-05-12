Florida prison inmate arrested for leaving work site, accomplice arrested

Collier County deputies have arrested a state prison inmate who slipped away from a work detail site and the woman that helped him.

Westley Devon Shaw, 36, faces charges of escaping from prison and being a fugitive from justice. Latasha Michelle Stillman, of Lehigh Acres, is accused of helping him and faces charges of harboring an escaped prisoner, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after the Collier County Sheriff’s Office received information that inmates from the Florida Department of Corrections were conducting off-site work in an area of Oil Well Road and State Road 29 near the former Hendy Correctional facility.

The information indicated some inmates were leaving the worksite and possibly involved with illegal narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates were from Fort Myers Work Camp, according to an arrest report.

Detectives observed a Nissan Altima carrying a lone woman driver enter the worksite. Later on she was seen in the vehicle with a front-seat passenger, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was pulled over for traveling 4 miles over the speed limit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shaw initially gave deputies a false name but they admitted who he was and that he was supposed to be at a worksite, according to an arrest report.

Deputies charged Shaw with giving false information to law enforcement and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

