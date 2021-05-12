Feels like temperatures flirt with 100° Wednesday afternoon

Happy Wednesday, Southwest Florida! We have a typical May day on tap as highs peak in the upper 80s near the coast and low-mid 90s inland.

The biggest change you’ll notice today is an increase in tropical moisture. With the combination of heat and humidity, feels like temperatures near 100° for most of the region.

Spotty showers will develop near the coast and I-75 around the lunchtime hour before moving inland due to a strong westerly wind.

As rain treks inland, it’ll become heavy at times and more widespread with a few rumbles of thunder.

Eventually, the Gulf sea breeze collapses slightly, allowing for a sprinkle or two to near the interstate this evening.

If you’re sick of this pattern already, here’s some good news! A weak cold front rolls through the state of Florida on Friday.

This will briefly clear us out from any rain and mix in drier air on Saturday. It’s short-lived, though, as storms return Sunday.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



