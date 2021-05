DeSantis to speak today from Edison & Ford Winter Estates on water quality

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak today from the Edison and Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.

The Estates sit along the Caloosahatchee River which has seen visible blue-green algae in recent weeks, primarily upriver and in Lake Okeechobee.

A news conference is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Watch live in the player below or click here.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know