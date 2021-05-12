Child found gun, accidently killed sibling and injured self in Clewiston, DCF reports

The Department of Children and Families has released information on a shooting in Clewiston that killed one child and injured another.

According to DCF, the shooting was accidental where a 5-year-old sibling found a loaded weapon in a vehicle which discharged, fatally injuring their 4-year-old sibling.

The shooting occurred on Friday in a Subway parking lot. The children were taken to Hendry County Medical Center where the 4-year-old died.

The 4-year-old child was airlifted to a trauma center and upgraded to stable condition, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

