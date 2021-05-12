CORONAVIRUS

Crime scene tape is up at Hendry Regional Medical Center in connection to an accidental shooting involving two children in Clewiston Friday, May 7, 2021. The shooting did not happen at the hospital. Credit: WINK News.
Child found gun, accidently killed sibling and injured self in Clewiston, DCF reports

Published: May 12, 2021 3:35 PM EDT

The Department of Children and Families has released information on a shooting in Clewiston that killed one child and injured another.

According to DCF, the shooting was accidental where a 5-year-old sibling found a loaded weapon in a vehicle which discharged, fatally injuring their 4-year-old sibling.

The shooting occurred on Friday in a Subway parking lot. The children were taken to Hendry County Medical Center where the 4-year-old died.

The 4-year-old child was airlifted to a trauma center and upgraded to stable condition, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

 

Writer:Melissa Montoya
