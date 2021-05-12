CDC Advisory Committee: Pfizer vaccine can be given to children 12 and older

A CDC advisory committee has decided the Pfizer vaccine should be given to children ages 12 to 15.

Pfizer said the vaccine is 100% effective in that age group.

A final decision needs to be made by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Wakensky will made the decision using the same information presented during Wednesday’s meeting of the CDC advisory committee.

“Overall, the hospitalization rate for COVID in this population is higher than the influenza-associated hospitalization rate for the same age group during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic,” said Dr. Sara Oliver, of the CDC.

Data from the trials find multiple benefits.

“We observed the vaccine efficacy of 100% for individuals without evidence prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, and 100% in those with or without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection before their vaccination regimen,” said Dr. John Perez, of Pfizer.

During the trials, there were no deaths, blood clots or severe allergic reactions.

Of the five adverse reactions that occurred, none were blamed on the vaccination.

The most common reactions were injection site pain, fatigue and headache, most of which resolved within one or two days.

Reporter: Veronica Marshall



