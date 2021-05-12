Active crime scene on Crescent Lake Drive in North Fort Myers, cause unknown

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has set up a crime scene in North Fort Myers for reasons that have not yet been made clear.

Nearly half of Crescent Lake Drive has been roped off since midnight, and multiple law enforcement vehicles are present. A medial examiner arrived around 6:19 a.m., joining a forensic unit, but it is not clear what manner of crime is being investigated.

None of WINK News’ calls or emails as to the nature of the crime scene have yet borne any response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know