Tuesday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Fort Myers

Happy Tuesday! We’re tracking another hot and humid day across Southwest Florida.

In fact, Fort Myers could have its hottest day of the year so far with a forecast high temperature of 93°.

Today’s rainfall, however, is a little different! Spotty showers develop first near the coast and I-75 before slowly moving inland.

After a sea breeze collision near the evening commute, the east coast wind will shove rain back toward Southwest Florida.

This will prompt a few storms for the ride home if you plan to watch the Mighty Mussels take on the Clearwater Threshers.

Their first home game of the season starts at 7 p.m. in Hammond Stadium. Bring the rain jacket just in case! Rain will clear overnight.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know