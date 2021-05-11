CORONAVIRUS

Tuesday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Fort Myers

Published: May 11, 2021 6:40 AM EDT
Updated: May 11, 2021 9:04 AM EDT

Happy Tuesday! We’re tracking another hot and humid day across Southwest Florida.

In fact, Fort Myers could have its hottest day of the year so far with a forecast high temperature of 93°.

Today’s rainfall, however, is a little different! Spotty showers develop first near the coast and I-75 before slowly moving inland.

After a sea breeze collision near the evening commute, the east coast wind will shove rain back toward Southwest Florida.

This will prompt a few storms for the ride home if you plan to watch the Mighty Mussels take on the Clearwater Threshers.

Their first home game of the season starts at 7 p.m. in Hammond Stadium. Bring the rain jacket just in case! Rain will clear overnight.

Reporter:Brittany Van Voorhees
