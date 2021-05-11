North Fort Myers man faces drug charges after traffic stop

A North Fort Myers man is facing several charges after drugs were found on him during a traffic stop.

A deputy pulled over William Robinson Jr., 40, for having a broken tag light.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Robinson had a high-tech safe requiring a fingerprint to open it between his legs. He repeatedly said the safe wasn’t his, but when the deputy placed Robinson’s fingers on the safe’s scanner, the safe opened.

Inside were 19.4 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, alprazolam, amoxicillin, and drug paraphernalia.

Robinson is facing charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug equipment.

He remains in the Lee County jail without bond.

Writer: WINK News

