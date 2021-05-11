CORONAVIRUS

Resources

William Robinson (Credit: LCSO booking photo)
WINK NEWS

North Fort Myers man faces drug charges after traffic stop

Published: May 11, 2021 12:43 PM EDT
Updated: May 11, 2021 1:04 PM EDT

A North Fort Myers man is facing several charges after drugs were found on him during a traffic stop.

A deputy pulled over William Robinson Jr., 40, for having a broken tag light.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Robinson had a high-tech safe requiring a fingerprint to open it between his legs. He repeatedly said the safe wasn’t his, but when the deputy placed Robinson’s fingers on the safe’s scanner, the safe opened.

Inside were 19.4 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, alprazolam, amoxicillin, and drug paraphernalia.

Robinson is facing charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug equipment.

He remains in the Lee County jail without bond.

LCSO says 19.4 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, alprazolam, amoxicillin, and drug paraphernalia were found inside William Robinson Jr’s car. (Credit: LCSO)
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media