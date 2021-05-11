Motorcyclist seriously injured in North Naples crash

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing his vehicle in North Naples Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old Naples man was traveling south around 9:30 p.m. in the inside lane of Airport Pulling Road, north of Vanderbilt Beach Road, when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons, causing the motorcycle to slide on its side in the travel lane. The driver and his motorcycle both came to rest in the area of the crash.

The man was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

