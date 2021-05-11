CORONAVIRUS

Lehigh Acres Fire Control responds to roadside car fire

Published: May 11, 2021 7:30 AM EDT

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District extinguished a car fire around 7 a.m. on 50th Street SW. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire and whether the driver was nearby is unknown.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
