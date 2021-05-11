Lehigh Acres Fire Control responds to roadside car fire

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District extinguished a car fire around 7 a.m. on 50th Street SW. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire and whether the driver was nearby is unknown.

Vehicle fire on 50th St SW – car was fully involved and fire was spreading to grass when we arrived. It was quickly extinguished; no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/AdlO7KQRiG — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 11, 2021

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

