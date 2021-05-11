Hit-and-run driver causes crash in Lehigh Acres, car bursts into flames

A car burst into flames on Monday night in Lehigh Acres. The driver responsible for this crash left the scene.

Investigators are now searching for that hit-and-run driver that they say was racing at high speeds at around 9:30 p.m.

Neighbors and business owners along Lee Boulevard say racing is a big problem. They see people racing down the road all of the time. So, they’re not surprised that another race could have caused last night’s crash.

Those who live nearby say the fiery crash ended with a loud bang.

Florida Highway Patrol believes the driver was likely racing with another car when they slammed into the back of a jeep and left the scene.

Zuheily Maldonado is the co-owner of Spartan Wellness Center located along Lee Blvd. “It’s crazy to know that it happened right in front of our business,” Maldonado said.

She left her business just before the crash happened. But, she and others say they’ve seen plenty of cars speeding down the road. They’ve seen the end result far too many times, as well.

“I’ve been living here for almost 6 years and I have seen more than 30 crashes right here outside of our business,” Maldonado said.

Ernest Fox lives in Lehigh Acres. “It’s become a thoroughfare and a speedway really,” Fox said. “They compete with each other and they go down the road all the time.”

The two men in the Jeep at the time of the crash are going to be okay. However, the driver is still on the run.

It’s that “what if” that FHP Lieutenant Greg Bueno wasn’t people to keep in mind. “Someone could have become very seriously injured from that impact,” Bueno said.

“It’s irresponsible. It’s immature. It’s dangerous. It puts other lives at risk,” he said.

Maldonado just hopes they catch the person responsible.

“I hope they do catch them because thank God nothing worse happened and for our safety too to send a message to people to stop racing on Lee Blvd,” Maldonado said.

FHP is still looking for that hit-and-run driver and the driver of the white sedan they were racing. If you have any information about the crash, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or FHP at (239) 938-1800.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Drew Hill

