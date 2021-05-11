Fort Myers police investigating stabbing at Travel Inn motel

The Fort Myers Police Department has roped off a motel parking lot while it investigates a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Police say a call came in at 2:55 a.m. from the Travel Inn motel at 2939 Cleveland Ave. The victim is a man being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital for injuries FMPD says are not life-threatening.

Nothing is yet known about a potential suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

