FORT MYERS
Fort Myers police investigating stabbing at Travel Inn motel
The Fort Myers Police Department has roped off a motel parking lot while it investigates a stabbing Tuesday morning.
Police say a call came in at 2:55 a.m. from the Travel Inn motel at 2939 Cleveland Ave. The victim is a man being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital for injuries FMPD says are not life-threatening.
Nothing is yet known about a potential suspect.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
