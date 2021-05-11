Florida launches Emergency Assistance Program to help with rent, utilities

The state announced Monday the launch of “OUR Florida,” an Emergency Assistance Program that will help Floridians who have suffered due to the pandemic’s economic impact on working-class families.

The program is accepting applications for families in need of aid statewide. Help is available with rent and utilities. Landlords can also apply to assist their tenants.

Applicants must be low-income renters whose household income is at or below 80 percent of the Area Medium Income.

Renters with income at or below 50 percent and families who have experienced unemployment within the past 90 days will be given priority.

