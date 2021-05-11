Driver runs away after forcing SUV off road, wrecking own car in fiery hit-and-run

A car burst into flames after its driver had fled on foot following a hit-and-run crash that sent another vehicle off the road in Lehigh Acres Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford sedan and a Jeep SUV were traveling west in the inside lane of Lee Boulevard around 9:20 p.m., approaching Alaska Boulevard, with the Jeep traveling ahead of the Ford. According to witnesses, the Ford was traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly racing an unknown white sedan.

The front of the Ford collided with the rear of the Jeep, forcing the Jeep to travel off the roadway and into a grass ditch. The driver and passenger, two 58-year-old men from Lehigh Acres, suffered minor injuries.

The Ford came to rest in the area of collision and erupted into flames, leading the driver to flee the scene on foot; they remain unidentified.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 347 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

