A warning sign is posted along the path of the Colonial Pipeline in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis declares state of emergency due to halted Colonial Pipeline operations

Published: May 11, 2021 7:04 PM EDT
Updated: May 11, 2021 7:05 PM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida Tuesday due to recently halted operations for the Colonial Pipeline after it was the target of a cyberattack that disabled certain computer systems responsible for sustaining pipeline operations.

According to the governor’s executive order, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management will be designated as as the state coordinating officer during this emergency. The governor has directed him to execute the state’s “Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan” and other response, recovery and mitigation plans to handle the emergency.

Colonial Pipeline is responsible for transporting a substantial percentage of all fuel consumed on the East Coast of the United States, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products.

This is a developing story. 

MORE: Executive Order 21-105

Writer:WINK News
