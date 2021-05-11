Commissioners designate Charlotte County a Second Amendment sanctuary

Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday to make Charlotte County a Second Amendment sanctuary.

“This is simply pointing out the support of the Constitution the United States of America,” Commissioner Chair Bill Truex said.

Cynthia Zarzano defends the U.S. Constitution any time someone shares views against the Second Amendment. She has fond memories of her childhood in Florida, including when her father taught her how to use and respect a gun at a young age.

“To take guns from legal owners, people who have proper respect for guns, you’re gonna leave them in the hands of criminals,” Zarzano said.

All five commissioners approved the resolution to declare Charlotte County as a Second Amendment sanctuary.

“For those who say this is ridiculous to do, I say, ‘If you don’t like it, move; I’m sorry,’” Truex said.

“The county commissioner’s responsibility is to keep the citizens of Charlotte County safe,” said Teresa Jenkins, the chair for Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee. “This designation could easily be misunderstood and misconstrued.”

Zarzano says there’s nothing to misunderstand.

“Guns do not kill people,” Zarzano said. “People kill other people.”

Everyone we spoke at the meeting expressed their support for the resolution.

We asked the Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee why it didn’t send anyone who opposed the resolution.

Jenkins told us plans for discussion weren’t widely publicized.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

