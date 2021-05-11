Collier County parents demand masks off students at school board meeting

The Collier County Public Schools superintendent did not respond to the demands of some parents to get rid of school mask mandates during a meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Kamela Patton says the board will recommend voluntary masks in school beginning with the summer program.

Parents are still upset about students required to wear masks in Collier County schools. They say they don’t want their kids to wear masks for one more day.

Parents could be heard shouting during the meeting that became heated at times.

Fifty parents gathered before the meeting with signs that called masks muzzles, or saying it was a crime to mask kids.

Some people read anonymous teacher notes during public comment, saying there are more kids failing this year than ever before.

Many are also worried about anxiety and depression.

Parents say they won’t stop fighting for students to be free from masks at school.

The superintendent did say they will be recommending voluntary masks for the start of their summer programs.

The school board will discuss this during its meeting in June. Board members have not talked about making it voluntary for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

