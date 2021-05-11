CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Ryan Anthony Rice (Credit: LCSO booking photo)
WINK NEWS

Cape Coral man arrested on charges of possessing child porn

Published: May 11, 2021 4:39 PM EDT

A Cape Coral man was arrested Tuesday on charges of possessing child porn.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ryan Anthony Rice, 32, is facing 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

A search of Rice’s computer uncovered numerous videos of children involved in sex acts, FDLE said. Some of the children were under the age of five.

Rice is in the Lee County jail. A bond amount has not been set.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media