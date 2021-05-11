Cape Coral man arrested on charges of possessing child porn

A Cape Coral man was arrested Tuesday on charges of possessing child porn.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ryan Anthony Rice, 32, is facing 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

A search of Rice’s computer uncovered numerous videos of children involved in sex acts, FDLE said. Some of the children were under the age of five.

Rice is in the Lee County jail. A bond amount has not been set.

Writer: WINK News

