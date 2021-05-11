Businesses and people are moving to Cape Coral

Businesses and housing are booming in Southwest Florida’s largest city. More people are moving here and more businesses are opening up.

Everywhere you look Cape Coral is growing and growing and growing. Susan Overstreet has taken note and is happy she doesn’t have to cross the bridge as often as she used to.

Overstreet lives in North Fort Myers. “When we moved here, we had to go across the river for almost everything and now, [if] we want to cross the river we will for maybe… [to] go to a doctor but everything’s here that we need. It’s great,” Overstreet said.

Edmund Gagliardi has noticed the growth as well. “Now you see blocks going up, houses going up. I mean, you just see it blowing up like crazy,” Gagliardi said.

The goal for City of Cape Coral Economic Development Manager Ricardo Noguera is to create an environment where people can live, work and play without crossing the bridge.

A new report from the city highlights that more than 20 projects are set to break ground or have already opened this year.

“It’s creating a more diverse economic base for the city so that not only are we getting better-paying jobs but we’re diversifying our workforce,” Noguera said.

As the city continues to grow, Noguera says, there is a need for more warehouse space and medical offices. Then there’s the phenomenon of attracting younger people. For that, Noguera points to the many apartments going up around the Cape.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Drew Hill

