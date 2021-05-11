95-year-old becomes oldest organ donor in US history

Cecil Lockhart, a 95-year-old man from West Virginia, recently became the oldest organ donor in United States history after he died last week.

Cecil Lockhart, of Welch, West Virginia died on May 4, and his liver was donated to a woman in her 60’s.

The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) announced the news on Monday.

“CORE is incredibly proud to have been able to make this historic organ donation possible,” said Susan Stuart, CORE president & CEO. “This landmark in the field of transplantation is just another example of CORE’s pioneering legacy and commitment to innovation, which, over the last 40 years, has given 6,000 people in the United States the opportunity to save more than 15,000 others as organ donors.”

Lockhart’s family said he chose to become an organ donor over 10 years ago after his son Stanley passed away and helped heal 75 lives through tissue and cornea donation following his death.

Cecil is survived by his wife Helen, who he was married to for 75 years. He is also survived by his daughter, Sharon White, and his son Brian Lockhart, in addition to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“He was a generous person when he was alive, and we are filled with pride and hope knowing that, even after a long, happy life, he is able to continue that legacy of generosity,” Cecil’s daughter, Sharon White, said. “When my brother was a donor after he passed away a few years ago, it helped my dad to heal. And today, knowing his life is continuing through others really is helping us through our grief too.”

Author: KDKA-TV News Staff / CBS Local Pittsburgh

