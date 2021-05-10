Environmental groups ask DeSantis to declare state of emergency over Lake O algal blooms

Some Florida groups concerned about water quality are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency over algal blooms.

“Harmful algal blooms are again threatening public health, local economies and ecosystems of Florida. Lake Okeechobee has become the Florida epicenter of algal blooms, and discharge of these toxic blooms from the Lake is contaminating the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Rivers and associated waterways,” states a May 8 letter to the governor.

The groups cite recent health alerts warning of blue-green algae in the Okeechobee Waterway, Lake Worth Lagoon and other water bodies in South Florida. There was also a presence of the toxin microcystin, produced by blue-green algae, in Lake Okeechobee, which feeds the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported May 1 that Lake O’s algae bloom had expanded to an estimated 300 square miles, according to the letter.

Blue-green algae were seen on the lake’s surface as recently as May 3.

“Compounding this crisis, an ongoing Gulf of Mexico red tide bloom occurring since November 2020, continues threatening public health at locations nearshore and in back bays of Southwest Florida causing fish and other marine life mortality,” the letter states. “The ongoing Lake Okeechobee discharges to the Caloosahatchee River with high levels of blue-green algae could worsen the current red tide bloom by providing additional nutrients and acting as a nutritional source for the Karenia brevis dinoflagellate (red tide).”

Southwest Florida was hard hit in 2018 by an algal bloom and red tide that impacted businesses along the coast, and the letter says the Sanibel-Captiva Chamber of Commerce reported economic losses of approximately $47 million, and the City of Sanibel removed more than 425 tons of dead marine life from Sanibel’s beaches, at a cost of $1.6 million.

The groups ask that the governor’s emergency order:

● waives any restrictions and regulations which constrain FDEP, SFWMD, Florida

Department of Health and other relevant state agencies from working collaboratively to

store or move more water south from Lake Okeechobee and away from heavily

populated coastal areas;

● provides relief opportunities for affected homeowners and businesses;

● issues consistent and widespread on-site public notifications that clearly indicate

health risks associated with the harmful blue-green algae blooms and red tide.

Apalachicola, Suncoast, Kissimmee, Calusa, Indian, Lake Worth, and Peace/Myakka waterkeepers, along with Indian and St. Johns riverkeepers, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, Center for Biological Diversity, Florida Oceanographic Society, and Friends of the Everglades all signed the letter.

