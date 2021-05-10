University of Miami looking for volunteers in breast cancer vaccine study

The University of Miami is looking for women willing to enroll in its clinical trial for a study on preventing the recurrence of triple negative breast cancer.

That form of the cancer has limited treatment options and is likely to come back. The study hopes a vaccine can train the immune system to kill cancerous cells before they reemerge.

For more information on how to enroll for the clinical trial, visit the university’s website or call (305) 243-2647.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

