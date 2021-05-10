Twitter accounts to follow this hurricane season

You already know to trust WINK News Weather Authority with our local forecast and local impacts, but you can also use many other social media accounts to prepare as well.

If you’re on Twitter, follow these accounts so you can get updates and safety information during the most dangerous season of the year.

WINK News

@winknews

Our Meteorologists

If you don’t have television, social media can be a great way to receive important and life-saving weather information. Our local team of meteorologists are always posting your local forecast each day, as well as national and tropical weather that is impacting to our viewers. This includes our official WINK News account as well as our team of meteorologists.

Chief Meteorologist Meteorologist Matt Devitt

@MattDevittWINK

Meteorologist K.C. Sherman

@KCShermanWX

Meteorologist Brittany Van Voorhees

@BrittanyVWINK

Meteorologist Greg Rule

@WXRules

Dylan Federico

@DylanFedericoWX

Amanda Pappas

@AmandaLaurenWx

Government Agencies

The sole purpose of these government accounts are to keep citizens safe, aware, and informed. The best way, however, to get your local forecast is through your local WINK News Weather Authority team.

Weather and Safety Information

These accounts post breaking weather news and safety information all year long. Their goal is to make sure you’re prepared ahead of an upcoming storm, as well as knowing how to get relief afterward. If you’re in an area affected, the Red Cross will also post information on how to get or receive help.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

