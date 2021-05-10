Police investigating attack at Naples Pier

A person was recently attacked at the Naples Pier with a stick or club with nails sticking out of it.

Police are still investigating this attack that happened on Friday night.

The Naples Police Department hasn’t said much so far, since it is an active investigation.

No arrests have been made, yet beachgoers really hoping police do so soon.

Monday may have been a serene day on the beach, enjoying the white sand and blue water. But, just three nights ago, Naples Police say someone violated that serenity.

Someone stole a backpack after hitting a man in the back of the knee with a stick or club that appeared to have nails sticking out of it. The attack left the victim with a half-inch long gash on his inner knee.

Phillip Shellhaas has lived in Naples for 20 years. “I say that’s a real crazy story. You know we have some crazy people around, but a stick with nails on it sounds like a kind of convoluted form of cruelty,” Shellhaas said.

Shellhaas says he hasn’t ever seen anything about it. “This is a civilized beach civilized country and Naples is a lovely town,” he said.

Longtime resident Janice Iacovino agrees and says this shouldn’t stop beachgoers from hitting the sand in Naples.

“I have to say that being said it’s a totally isolated incident in my mind and not something that’s a trend or anything that we may have seen before and would expect to see anytime soon at all,” Iacovino said.

It won’t deter friends Joanna Robinson and Karen Lally from heading out on the beach.

“Low crime, people are great, friendly and whatnot, and now to hear this story that someone attacked somebody it’s really hard to believe,” Robinson said.

“Certainly I hope that they do get to the bottom of the incident and what it was all about and prevent it from happening again,” Lally said.

WINK News has pushed for surveillance video and asked police for a description of the attacker but so far, we haven’t been able to obtain either. However, Naples PD did say that they have not been seeing an increase in random crimes.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Drew Hill

