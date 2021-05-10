More travelers could be choosing RVs this summer

Summer travel may already be starting to heat up as families make up for time lost during the pandemic.

But this year, instead of flying to their destination, many people are hitting the road and renting RVs for their trips.

Chuck Fedora lives in Cape Coral and has traveled via RV since he was in his 20s. “It’s a different type of traveling,” Fedora said.

He describes it as a “different” type of traveling. “Great Lakes one year, after Idaho or Montana, all the way up to the Washington coast one year,” said Fedora.

Fedora says the pandemic has changed his travel plans altogether. “Our flying days are over until this is over, and we are motor-homing it,” he said.

He and thousands of other travelers are motor-homing it this summer and, it’s changing the industry.

“You were able to make your reservations 3 or 4 miles up the road, not a problem, and those days are pretty well gone,” Fedora said.

This as more people have started traveling again. The U.S. Travel Association says 72% of Americans will make at least one trip this summer.

Resorts like Orange Harbor Mobile Home and Park Resort in Lee County, already see the changes. John Schoellner is the manager of the mobile home park.

“It’s been a rough year but on the flip side going into next season we are 100% booked for January, February and March,” Schoellner said.

He says he never expected the RV industry to be such a hit.

“We are probably the highest level of reservations we have ever been at for next season,” said Schoellner.

Schoellner says the most attractive part of tan RV for most people is convenience or space.

“Very mobile. You don’t like it in one spot you can go to another one,” Schoellner said.

RV owners agree with that sentiment. Mary and Jonh Capek are two of those RV owners.

“Your home is always with you. You don’t have to pack and unpack. To me that’s important, I hate packing,” said Mary.

“It’s a whole different lifestyle without a question of a doubt,” said Fedora.

RV rentals are also booming so if you’re interested you’ll need to book space for those in advance as well.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know