Man killed in Cape Coral shooting was victim of drive-by

A 24-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a drive-by shooting in Cape Coral.

Police said Jadwin Lebronze-D’Last Carrion was driving on Veterans Memorial Parkway East, headed toward the Midpoint Bridge, at about 12:30 a.m. when someone in another vehicle shot at him before fleeing.

A passenger in Carrion’s vehicle was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting closed down a portion of Veterans and access to the Midpoint Bridge into Fort Myers for more than six hours Sunday morning.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect(s), contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223, submitting an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips, https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous sending us a message through our social media platforms or calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Use Case Report # 21-010108.

Writer: WINK News

