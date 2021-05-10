Lee County deputies find dog covered in feces and urine

A woman has been arrested for aggravated animal cruelty after being accused of locking her dog in the bathroom. The dog had been so badly neglected, she had chemical burns on her leg from her own urine.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies found a one-year-old dog named “Queen” trapped inside an apartment, in the corner cowering and near death.

Elizabeth Perry lives at Edison Apartments, too. “Oh my God. That’s horrifying to know that it was just right down the hall near us and nobody even knew it needed the help,” Perry said.

Deputies found the dog in a bathroom covered in feces ad urine. There was no food or water in sight.

Neighbors and fellow pet owners at the apartment complex were upset to learn the conditions the dog was living in.

William Belack is one of those neighbors. “I think it’s horrible. You know, they’re alive. You can’t leave them, you know, with no way to fend for themselves. It’s horrible,” Belack said.

Deputies then arrested 27-year-old Joneteria Haugabook for aggravated animal cruelty.

It is unclear how long “Queen” was left in that filthy bathroom. Luckily, she’s now getting lots of love and care at Lee County’s Domestic Animal Services.

“I mean it’s heartbreaking. It’s a horrible world. It reminds you these kinds of things happen really close to home,” said Perry.

Deputies also found a hamster inside the apartment that also didn’t have food or water.

Haugabook bonded out of jail around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. She’s due back in court in June.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Drew Hill

