Important numbers & websites
Contact phone numbers, online information, and resources you’ll need most before, during, and after a hurricane.
Emergency Operations Centers
Lee: (239)533-0622
Collier: (239)252-3600
Charlotte: (941)833-4000
DeSoto: (863)993-4831
Glades: (863)946-6020
Hendry: (863)674-5400
Hotlines
FEMA Disaster Assistance/ Registration: 800-621-3362, TTY: 800-462-7585
U.S. Small Business Administration: 800-659-2955, TTY: 800-877-8339
FEMA Fraud Hotline: 866-720-5721
Report false claims: 800-323-8603
State of Florida Emergency Info 24-hour hotline: 800-342-3557
Safe & Wellness Helpline to see if people are OK or in a shelter: 844-221-4160
Disaster Unemployment Services: 866-778-7356
Florida Dept. of Financial Services Hurricane Help line: 800-227-8676
Red Cross Food, Shelter and Financial Assistance: 866-438-4636
DCF Information: 866-762-2237
Elder Helpline: 800-963-5337
Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline: 866-966-7226
Report unlicensed activity: 866-532-1440
Verify contractor licenses: 850-487-1395
Agricultural and Consumer Services: 800-435-7352
Domestic Animal Services:
Lee (239)533-7387
Collier (239)858-7387
Online resources
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration experts at the National Hurricane Center are leading authorities on Atlantic Basin hurricanes and tropical storms.
Floridadisaster.org is the state’s Emergency Operations Center’s website for up-to-date statewide information, news alerts and contact information about storms, evacuations, storm surge and shelter information.
Petswelcome.com has information on pet friendly lodging in Florida.
Contractor information
Division of Workers’ Compensation: 800-742-2214
Florida Association of Electrical Contractors: (407)260-1511
Florida Wall and Ceiling Contractors Association: (407)260-1313
Associated Builders and Contractors of Florida (ABC): (813)879-8064
American Red Cross offices
Lee, Hendry and Glades: (239)278-3401
Collier: (239)596-6868
Charlotte: (941)629-4345
DeSoto: (863)494-2348
Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties and Tampa have a combined regional website.
Collier, Lee, Hendry, Glades counties also have a combined website.
Power companies
FPL: 800-468-8243
LCEC: 800-599-2356
Glades Electric Co-Op: 800-226-4024
After a disaster
You can donate food, water and money to:
The Harry Chapin Food Bank
3760 Fowler St., Fort Myers
(239)334-7007
harrychapinfoodbank.org
To volunteer and donate
State Volunteers and Donations Hotline: 800-354-3571
Salvation Army Donation Hotline: 800-725-2769
American Red Cross: 800-435-7669
Agency help
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s website offers detailed instructions to prepare for natural disasters, including action plans, safe rooms and the National Flood Insurance Program.
The American Red Cross keeps residents informed about response and recovery operations.
In the event of a storm, the Florida Department of Financial Services is an organization that is mobilized to assist with banking and insurance concerns.
The Federal Alliance for Safe Homes is dedicated to promoting disaster safety and property loss mitigation.
The Federation of Manufactured Home Owners is a consumer advocate that promotes hurricane safety.