Humidity and storms return to SW Florida Monday

Happy Monday, Southwest Florida! The heat and humidity is back in action this week, and you’ll surely notice the sticky feel before you step outside.

With the bump in moisture and heat, a few spotty showers will develop near the coast and west of I-75 by the late morning and early afternoon.

Eventually, the rain will shift inland with a strong Gulf sea breeze moving in from the beaches.

As the showers near Lake Okeechobee, that’ll be the best opportunity for heavy rain, rumbles of thunder, and lightning.

Tropical moisture will remain overhead for most of the week before a brief drying out period is expected on Saturday. Stay cool and stay hydrated!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know