Governor DeSantis says Army Corps of Engineers need more regulation of Lake Okeechobee discharges

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday calling for more management over Lake Okeechobee discharges. The governor took aim at the Army Corps of Engineers, saying there needs to be more regulation of discharges during the dry season.

DeSantis took a helicopter from Fort Myers to Florida’s east coast on Monday to look at the state’s waterways.

This, after more than a dozen water activist groups, sent a letter to the Governor asking him to declare a state of emergency. He decided against that on Monday.

However, algae is a major concern for those who live near the water.

The green gunk and terrible smell that came with it in 2018 is stuck in Doug Atkins’ mind.

“It was thick enough. It looks like you could walk on it,” said Atkins.

He goes fishing every single day right outside of his North Fort Myers home. Now, he’s worried that history is beginning to repeat itself out on the water.

“It was a very ugly mess and you would’ve thought that I would’ve gotten someone’s attention to put a halt on it but it looks like we’re setting up for the same type of situation now,” said Atkins.

The water woes we’re currently seeing on the east and west coasts are catching the eye of people across the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis took to the skies to survey the blue-green algae on Lake O and in our waterways for himself.

While 2019 and 2020 were better than the crisis we saw in 2018, leaders are urging the Army Corps of Engineers to minimize the harmful discharges by releasing more water during the dry season.

Captain Chris Wittman is the co-founder and program director for Captain for Clean Water. “We’ve seen it work in the past and what we’re dealing with right now with these algae blooms it’s just an example of why we need to continue that into the future,” said Wittman.

People are concerned that this could be another bad summer, as lake levels are higher than is comfortable with rainy season quickly approaching.

Captain Daniel Andrews is the co-founder and executive director for Captains for Clean Water. “This is basically a loaded gun pointed at both coasts, the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie,” Andrews said.

Now, they’re pushing to send water south of Lake Okeechobee where it’s needed in the Everglades and Florida Bay.

“We know that it is only going to get hotter. And what we [have] seen from the past is kind of the writing on the wall of what we can expect for this year,” Wittman said.

WINK News reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers but we haven’t heard back yet. Some of the organizations say they’re hoping for a good year without algae coming down the Caloosahatchee. So far, that doesn’t look promising.

