Fort Myers woman arrested after dog found ‘near death’

A Fort Myers woman who deputies say left a dog closed in a room for several days without access to food or water has been arrested.

Jonteria Haugabook, 26, of Mina Circle, is facing an animal cruelty charge and remains in the Lee County jail on a $5,000 bond.

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office report released Monday said a deputy could smell urine and feces when he entered the apartment and found the emaciated dog cowering in the corner of a bathroom. No food or water were present in the room and the dog was “extremely skinny.” The bathroom floor was covered in urine and feces, according to the report, which resulted in chemical burns to the dog’s paws, a veterinarian said.

LCSO said it was unknown at the time how long the 2-year-old dog, named Queen, had been alone but that no one had been seen at the apartment in several days, and an eviction notice was posted on the door.

Lee County Animal Services said the dog most likely would have died within 24 hours without advanced care, as she was “malnourished, dehydrated and unable to stand.”

A caged hamster was also found in the home, also without food or water.

A bag of dog food was found in the home but not in the area of the dog, according to the report.

The report noted that the veterinarian treating Queen said Monday that the dog “was able to but reluctant to stand and was frequently shifting her weight and holding herself in an arched position to alleviate her weight on her limbs. The left hindlimb appeared to be the most painful.”

Writer: WINK News

