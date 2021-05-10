Ford recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America

Ford Motor Company is recalling 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America with a dangerous fault.

U.S. regulators say retention pins could loosen, causing the roof rail covers to detach. There have been at least 11 incidents since early 2020, though Ford is not aware of any injuries.

The recall covers 2016 through 2019 model year vehicles.

For a closer look at the vehicles and what to do if you have one, see more of the recall information here.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

