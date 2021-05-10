Arcadia man sentenced to 14 years for attempted drug buy

A 41-year-old Arcadia man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for distribution and attempted possession with the attempt to distribute methamphetamine.

Michael Torres pleaded guilty Sept. 22.

According to court documents, in December 2019, Torres sold an undercover law enforcement officer in Arcadia two ounces of 100% pure methamphetamine for $950. However, when the coronavirus pandemic began, Torres’ typical sources of supply in the area dried up, and he looked elsewhere to secure a kilogram of methamphetamine. Torres agreed to buy one kilogram of “Ice,” a particularly pure form of the drug, from law enforcement.

On June 2, Torres met with the officer inside a restaurant in Punta Gorda and brought $16,000 in cash with him. As the two walked outside to complete the deal, Torres was arrested.

The court ordered Torres to forfeit $16,000 that was used in the offense.

