6 vehicles stolen early Sunday on Marco Island

Marco Island police said Monday six vehicles were stolen on the island early Sunday, and another 14 were entered or burglarized.

Two of the stolen vehicles were recovered on the island, as was a vehicle stolen out of Pinellas County.

The incidents occurred on Sheffield, Pepperwood, and Devon courts, Copeland Drive, and Ludlow Road.

The vehicles that have yet to be recovered:

• 2019 Black Lincoln Navigator Georgia License Plate RTC833

• 2017 White Ford F-350 (Raised Suspension) Florida License Plate 16GUB

• 2018 Charcoal Chevy Silverado Florida License Plate CRXP02

• 2007 Black Lexus Sedan Florida License Plate 229RYK

Marco PD said they noted Sunday afternoon that the recently-installed ALPR (Automatic License Plate Reader) system was no longer sending alerts from cameras in one location. The vendor was notified and the alert system was restored Monday morning. Police said that even though the system was offline temporarily, it was still processing and recording data that’s being used in their investigation.

If you have information regarding the above incidents or observe something suspicious, call MIPD at 239-389-5050 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780 TIPS.

