Tips sought in man’s slaying last year on Fort Myers Beach

The suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old man on Fort Myers Beach last summer is still on the loose, and Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can help track him down.

Johnny Jackson was on the beach on July 15, 2020, spending time with friends and family near the Lani Kai resort. Later that night, an unknown person shot Jackson and fled the scene. Over the last 10 months, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have investigated all possible leads in this case, and now, they are asking the public for help.

Jackson was born and raised in Lee County and was one of six children. He worked at a lawn care service in Lehigh Acres and regularly spent time with his family, and especially his nieces and nephews.

Anyone with information on the murder of Johnny Jackson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers and $10,000 from an anonymous donor. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News

