Southwest Florida celebrates Mother’s Day

We’re experiencing another Mother’s Day during the pandemic but this year, there’s more joy and hopefulness compared to last year’s pandemic Mother’s Day.

More families are getting to spend time together this year instead of hopping onto a Zoom call.

So, WINK News Reporter Taylor Wirtz asked how some of you to see how you’re celebrating.

Mother’s Day is time to celebrate the women who raised us and gives families a reason to come together. This year, it’s even more welcome.

Cassie Hall was in downtown Fort Myers for Mother’s Day. “There’s so many people that I’ve been torn away from their families for whatever is been happening with quarantine or just people being sick and not able to travel maybe because they don’t have the means to, because they lost their job,” Hall said. “So us being together, it does mean a lot.”

This time last year, families were forced to celebrate separately, torn apart by the early months of the global pandemic.

Jessica Soderman in Fort Myers. “Mother’s Day last year we were home getting takeout and we had to zoom grandparents,” said Soderman.

So now, even the little things, like a hug, holding hands or even just a good old-fashioned brunch, are even more special.

“So I guess this is a very unique Mother’s Day. I think after this year of a lot of zooming to connect, bedtime zooming, birthday doing, we are really being in the moment and appreciating that we get to be together shoulder to shoulder, arm to arm and actually hugging,” said Wendy Soderman.

“So this is more than Mother’s Day, I think this is truly family day now. Finally. Finally!” Wendy Soderman said.

James Galante came out to celebrate the women in his life. “Yeah we have three generations of mothers here, my grandma, Paula, my mom Nancy, and my sister Katie,” Galante said.

Katie York is James’ sister. “We’ve just really pushed through and didn’t allow the circumstances of the world to affect what we do and who we love then what we’re going to value as a family,” York said.

“Just blessed to be a mom and to be together this year,” Soderman said.

Reporter: Taylor Wirtz

Writer: Drew Hill

