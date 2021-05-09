Port Charlotte man dies after falling out of truck, being hit by another car

A 20-year-old Port Charlotte man riding in the back of a truck was killed after he fell out and was run over by another vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened late Saturday on SR-70 near NW Pine Level Street, northwest of Arcadia.

The man was riding in the back of a modified military surplus 5-ton truck when he fell out during a turn and into the path of an oncoming sedan driven by a 60-year-old Arcadia man.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The truck was being driven by a 19-year-old and had six passengers in total, all between the ages of 16 and 20. No one was else was injured.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: WINK News

