Man killed in fiery DeSoto County crash

A man was killed early Sunday in a fiery crash in DeSoto County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was headed south on NW Eucalyptus Avenue, south of NW Sycamore Street, when he drove off the road and collided with a tree. His pickup then burst into flames.

FHP said the driver has not been identified. However, once his identity is known, FHP will not release it, citing Marsy’s Law.

The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know