Fatal crash reported on Burnt Store Rd. in Cape Coral

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is being reported in Cape Coral.

Police have shut down Burnt Store Road at Islamorada Boulevard, in front of Burnt Store Marina.

At least one person on the motorcycle was killed in the crash and a passenger was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 12:45 p.m.

