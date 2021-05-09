1 killed, 1 injured in Cape Coral shooting on busy roadway

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday in Cape Coral.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes of Veterans Parkway at Del Prado Boulevard, cutting off access to the Midpoint Bridge into Fort Myers for several hours.

The roads have reopened at about 6:15 a.m.

Cape police said the shooting appears to have been targeted, and authorities may be looking in Fort Myers for the vehicle tied to the incident.

The shooting happened a little after 1 a.m.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: WINK News

