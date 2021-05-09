Chance of storms for Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day, SW Florida!

Hope you enjoyed the dry air while it lasted, as tropical moisture surges back into the area today. In fact, it should be enough to spark a few storms later this afternoon. Otherwise, expect highs back in the 90s this afternoon.

Looking ahead to the workweek, it’s looking very summerlike, with highs in the 90s and the potential for isolated storms each and every afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, the Atlantic is quiet, as it should be. However, the tropics have awakened in the Eastern Pacific, with the first depression of the 2021 season forming south of Mexico this morning.

Tropical Depression One-E is forecast to become Tropical Storm Andres later today or tomorrow. If it does, it would tie or break the record for the earliest named storm ever in the Eastern Pacific, breaking the record held by Adrian on May 10th, 2017. The good news is One-E is forecast to stay out to sea and is only a problem for the fish!

Reporter: Dylan Federico



