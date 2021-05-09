21-year-old man arrested in Collier County for failing to register as sex offender, felon

A 21-year-old man was arrested late Friday in Collier County for failing to register as a sex offender after being convicted of raping a teen girl in Oregon.

Skyler Trent was involved in a crash in the area of Goodlette-Frank Road and the Pelican Marsh Boulevard bridge. A run of Trent’s information by a deputy turned up an active warrant out of Oregon, where he had registered as a sex offender in December, according to the sheriff’s office report.

However, Trent left Oregon and moved to Collier County, prompting authorities in Roseburg, Oregon, to issue a warrant for violation of probation for his failure to change his address with the registry.

Trent also failed to register as a convicted felon and sex offender in Collier County, according to CCSO.

Trent told deputies he knew he had a warrant and was on the run. He also said he was aware he had to register each time he changed addresses.

The News-Review in Roseburg reported on Feb. 25, 2020, that Trent was arrested on charges of having sex with a 14-year-old girl on three separate occasions. The age of consent in Oregon is 18, and Trent was charged with three counts each of third-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse.

Court records show Trent pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree rape and all other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced in November to 30 days in jail with credit for time served, but also received 36 months of probation, which he is now accused of violating. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

Trent had a dog and a hamster in his vehicle when he was arrested. Animal Services responded and took both into their custody.

Trent faces charges of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register as a convicted felon. He remains in the Collier County jail.

Writer: WINK News

