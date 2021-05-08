Moorehaven man seriously injured in Glades County crash

A man was seriously injured after a crash on SR-78 in Glades County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 32-year-old man was driving a van, traveling west on SR-78. He then crossed the center line and collided with the trailer of another vehicle.

His van left the roadway, overturned, hit a fence and ended up on the shoulder. The other driver’s vehicle also ended up on the shoulder.

The 32-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of this crash. He was transported to Hendry Regional Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know