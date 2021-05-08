Miami-Dade Police Lieutenant faces rape charges in Palm Beach County

The Miami-Dade Police Department announced the arrest of one of their own on Saturday morning.

Lieutenant John Jenkins Jr., with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, faces rape charges. He was booked into a Palm Beach County jail late Friday.

Video shows Jenkins leaving the Palm Beach main detention facility after being arrested.

According to the case files, Jenkins was charged with two counts of sexual assault and battery.

Those charges allegedly stemmed from an incident that occurred while Jenkins was in Palm Beach Gardens at the Police Benevolent Association Officers’ Ball back in April.

On Saturday afternoon, Jenkins’s attorney Heidi Perlet released the following statement:

“Lt. Jenkins is looking forward to having his day in court to clear his name and reputation. He has been committed to serving his community and has been a man of the law for 25 years. This situation involves two married consenting adults who have known each other for many years. Anything that may have occurred was consensual.”

The department released the following statement from MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III:

As law enforcement officers we are held to a higher standard in society, on and off duty. Immediately after being notified of an incident that occurred off duty on April 25, 2021, in the City of Palm Beach Gardens, I ordered for John Jenkins Jr. to be relieved of his official duties as a Miami-Dade Police Department lieutenant.”

“Now learning of his arrest, it has brought a sense of disappointment that is immeasurable. This is a serious matter and I am confident that the City of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department will continue to carry out a thorough investigation.”

In 2018, Jenkins was selected as the first African American to the position of Executive Vice President for the South Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

The President of the PBA, Steadman Stahl, released the following statement:

“The South Florida PBA is appalled and deeply saddened by the charges against Lt. Jenkins, who had previously resigned from his position with the PBA. We take these charges very seriously and are cooperating with this investigation fully. Because this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further and ask that any additional media inquiries be directed to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.”

Now no court date has been set for Jenkins.

Bond was set at $10,000.

Author: Bobeth Yates / CBSMiami

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know