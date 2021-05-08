Memorial ride for motorcyclist killed in Cape Coral crash

Family, friends, and community members celebrated the life of Blaine Elmer this weekend. Elmer was known to friends and fellow motorcyclists as “Gator.”

Elmer died last week in a crash. He was described as a friend, a patriot, a brother and always in service to others. That’s how friends say they’ll remember “Gator.”

Elmer was a part of Punishers LEMC Bad Company, a motorcycle club, and Saturday’s ride from The Ranch in Fort Myers to the scene of his crash in Cape Coral was all about celebrating him and the way he lived his life.

Joan Colosimo helped organize the ride. “He was phenomenal, he was a pillar of the community. He gave so much,” Colosimo said. “There was not a person that he met that didn’t become a close friend. He was just an awesome person. He really was a great man.”

A life, that everyone agrees, was taken much too soon.

Bill Moon was Elmer’s Friend. “We miss you brother, it’s been a hard time for all of us,” Moon said.

The hundreds of people who showed up from all parts of Southwest Florida are just a testament to his character.

Whiskey is also one of Elmer’s friends. “It’s a statement to who he was and who he always will be. Just to see the amount the people that not even just punishers but the community coming together, veteran community, local community, just a statement of who he always will be,” said Whiskey.

Those who loved him most say they’ll do their best to honor him.

“He never hesitated, and he was always in service to others, and he lived his life by that and we hope to honor that and do the same,” Whiskey said.

Carol Jensen is Elmer’s fiancee. “He never hesitated, and he was always in service to others, and he lived his life by that and we hope to honor that and do the same.”

The punishers say they’ll continue to host fundraisers to support Elmer’sdaughter-in-law and granddaughter. the restaurant he co-owned with his son, Sea Craft Waterfront Tiki, is close until further notice.

Reporter: Taylor Wirtz

Writer: Drew Hill

